Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 28.2%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was down 28.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 62,229,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 167,012,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The business had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fisker by 420.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

