Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

