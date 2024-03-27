Flare Price Up 9.4% This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $17.22 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,784,030,644 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,784,030,644.162796 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03655267 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $14,248,503.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

