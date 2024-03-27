Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down to $214.84

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $214.84, but opened at $208.90. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 77,620 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FLUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17,142.50.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
