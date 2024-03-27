Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

