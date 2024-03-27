Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

F stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,050,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,855,410. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

