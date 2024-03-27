Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $71.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 0.6 %

FTNT opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.