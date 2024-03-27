Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Up 835.0% in March

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 835.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FRIVF remained flat at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq.

