Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Up 835.0% in March

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 835.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS FRIVF remained flat at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $0.86.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
