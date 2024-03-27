Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRZA remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,560. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Forza X1 has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Forza X1 Company Profile

