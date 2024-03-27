Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Releases Earnings Results

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Forza X1 Stock Up 2.8 %

Forza X1 stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Forza X1 has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forza X1

