FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 3,285,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,185,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

