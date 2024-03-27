Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $6.14 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 111,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,411,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 343,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.15. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

