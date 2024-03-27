FY2024 EPS Estimates for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted by Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %
FBRX opened at $0.69 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.