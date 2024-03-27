FY2024 EPS Estimates for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted by Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

FBRX opened at $0.69 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

