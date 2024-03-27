FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SmartRent, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartRent in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th.

SmartRent Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,857,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 713,493 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SmartRent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SmartRent by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 226,599 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 447,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 226,362 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

