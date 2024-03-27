G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, an increase of 1,685.5% from the February 29th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

G Mining Ventures Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GMINF traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.36. 38,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,779. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. G Mining Ventures has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.56.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

