G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00080092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00027235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001468 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.