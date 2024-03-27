Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

