Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $543,816.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.