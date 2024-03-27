Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
GLPEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 14,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,579. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galp Energia, SGPS
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.