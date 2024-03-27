GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of GME stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.83 and a beta of -0.42. GameStop has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GameStop by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

