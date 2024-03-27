Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,418 ($17.92) and last traded at GBX 1,366 ($17.26), with a volume of 40769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($17.06).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 11.40 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,018.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,235.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,550.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

