GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 4.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.88. 1,110,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,819,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

GDS Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GDS by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 3,384.5% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

