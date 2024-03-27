Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 105 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Genel Energy Price Performance
Shares of GENL stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.80 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 248,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,508. Genel Energy has a one year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 137.48 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.02, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26.
About Genel Energy
