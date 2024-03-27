Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 105 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Genel Energy Price Performance

Shares of GENL stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.80 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 248,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,508. Genel Energy has a one year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 137.48 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.02, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.