General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $6,285,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

General Electric stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.53. 6,255,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,582. General Electric has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $179.64. The firm has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.