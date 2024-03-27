Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
