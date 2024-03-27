Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.