Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 633,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 387,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GETY. Benchmark increased their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $268,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,550 shares of company stock worth $2,706,720 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Further Reading

