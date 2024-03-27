Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

