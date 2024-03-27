Glanbia (LON:GLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.19

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.01 ($0.23), with a volume of 385599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.10 ($0.23).

Glanbia Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of €0.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,966.10%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

