Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 122,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 143,376 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $6.11.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,473,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 176,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,259,000. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 410,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
