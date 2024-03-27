Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $745.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

