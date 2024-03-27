Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Reduced by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after buying an additional 969,863 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 1,773,962 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

