Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 181,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 952,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 178,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

