Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.59

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 2324484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,569,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 254,455 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

