GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Critical Analysis

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $750.27 million 3.72 -$8.87 million ($0.02) -352.82 DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million N/A $100.41 million $2.02 5.99

DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

GoodRx has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for GoodRx and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 8 9 0 2.44 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $8.76, suggesting a potential upside of 24.15%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -1.18% 2.45% 1.25% DoubleDown Interactive 32.51% 14.62% 12.90%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats GoodRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

