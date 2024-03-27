GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

Get GoodRx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 361,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.