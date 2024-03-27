Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $318.98

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $318.98 and last traded at $317.06, with a volume of 1604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.21 and a 200 day moving average of $263.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 39.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 614,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

