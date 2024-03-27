Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,002 shares.The stock last traded at $32.25 and had previously closed at $32.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.