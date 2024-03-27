Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $207.40

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.40 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 4285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
About Gulf Investment Fund
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
