Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $207.40

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.40 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 4285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48.

Gulf Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Gulf Investment Fund

In other news, insider Patrick Grant bought 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £49,999.98 ($63,187.14). 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

