Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

HARP opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 21,397,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $492,135,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

