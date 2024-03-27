Harrington Investments INC Acquires 761 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

