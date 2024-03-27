Harrington Investments INC Buys 940 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

