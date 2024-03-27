Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial accounts for 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,780,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 157,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $712.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

