Harrington Investments INC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

