Harrington Investments INC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.