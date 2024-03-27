Harrington Investments INC Has $391,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,283.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,268.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,102.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $664.41 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

