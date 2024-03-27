Harrington Investments INC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.