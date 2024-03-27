Harrington Investments INC Has $859,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

