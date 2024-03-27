Harrington Investments INC Invests $217,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

