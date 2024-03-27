HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 444.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PDS Biotechnology
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.