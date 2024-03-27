HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 444.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,104. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.72. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

