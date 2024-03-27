HC Wainwright Weighs in on Xenetic Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.
Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of XBIO stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.61. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.97.
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
