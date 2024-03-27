HC Wainwright Weighs in on Xenetic Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.61. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,779 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

